Peace River Chamber pays tribute to Lovsin family

Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC was nominated in the Community Spirit category. Left-right are Peace River Chamber of Commerce president Layne Gardner, of Northern Realty, and Mighty Peace’s Brett Smyl, Emily Smyl, Sandra Herritt and Peter Herritt.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce held its annual Davis Awards on Jan. 28 to recognize exemplary businesses in the region.

“The chamber felt it was important to create an event that recognized the hard-working businesses in the Peace Country and their contributions to our community,” says president Layne Gardner.

“The Davis Awards were held at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center. The ballroom was beautifully decorated, the staff was excellent, and the food was great! We received lots of compliments and I want to thank the Quality Hotel for doing such a good job,” he adds.

The chamber strives to recognize the efforts of local businesses through the Davis Awards night. This year’s theme was Moving Forward Together, to signify the community moving through the COVID pandemic and being able to not only survive but prosper. Community Future’s Sherry Crawford was the mistress of ceremonies for the event.

“We consider the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce and its membership to be an integral role in the formation of the Peace region, working together throughout the last 111 years,” says Gardner.

“Today, the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce advocates for business and community, working together we achieve more.”

This year’s award recipient for Customer Service of Excellence was Valley Chiropractic, also nominated for the category were Pink Rose Day Spa and Riverjoy Dental.

The Industry Leadership Award was doled out to Peace River Value Drug Mart, with Mercer Peace River and Points West Living also nominated for the category.

InVision Chartered Professional Accountants won the Community Spirit Award, also nominated were Freson Bros. and Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Style Ryte Cleaners received the Business-of-the-Year Under 10 Employees award, with The Great Canadian Dollar Store and Modern Paint and Décor on their heels.

The honour of Business-of-the-Year with Over 10 Employees was secured by KFC, also nominated were Advanced Paramedic Ltd. and Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual.

“Lavoie Ventures was presented with the 2023 President’s Award,” says Gardner.

“The President’s Award is presented to the business that has been family-owned and operated and a valued chamber member for 20 years or more. The recipient is known for their outstanding service, success in business and continued commitment to the betterment of our community.”

Businesses are nominated through an electronic survey that is sent out by the chamber asking individuals to choose businesses for each of the categories.

“Each of the businesses that were nominees and awards winners should be recognized for their contributions,” says Gardner.

“Each of them does the dirty work in their respective fields’ day in and day out. They don’t wake up thinking about winning a Davis Award but instead they wake up thinking about their day-to-day operations.”

He says there is a lot of behind the scenes work businesses do, including hiring staff, trying to overcome staff shortages, dealing with equipment upgrades or failures, expenses, the bottom line and keeping the lights on, doors open.

“All of these businesses do their day-to-day and just try to make a living while helping to make our community prosperous and a better place to live,” Gardner says.

“Each of them is important to our community in their own way and the Davis Awards lets them break away from the everyday and celebrate each of our achievements and success together,” he adds.

A tribute was also paid to Frank and Agnes Lovsin for their dedication and commitment to the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce and the community of Peace River.

The Chamber consists of over 170 businesses in and around the Peace Country.

All photos courtesy of Photos by Lori.

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce president Layne Gardner, left, recognizes Frank and Agnes Lovsin, a tribute to the couple and family who did so much for Peace River. Accepting is Markus Lovsin. Peace River Value Drug Mart won the Industry Leader Award. Left-right are presenter Heidi Dube, of Lift Fitness and Peace River Chamber of Commerce first vice-president, and Value Drug Mart’s Mike Kinsella.

Town of Peace River deputy mayor Orren Ford brought greetings from council to all the guests. John Hickley, representing Baytex Energy Corp., speaks to the audience at the Davis Awards ceremony. Northern Sunrise County deputy reeve Carolyn Kolebaba addresses the audience at the ceremony. Sherry Crawford, Community Futures Peace Country, served as mistress of ceremonies for the Davis Awards.