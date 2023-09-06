Peace River council adds new staff, search begins soon

Emily Plihal

Peace River town council decided at its meeting Aug. 28 that a full time director of protective services position will be added to the Town’s employment roster.

“At this time, the full time equivalent director of protective services position is being created to have a senior manager focus on protective services including RCMP liaison, community peace officer, emergency management,” says Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Many of these responsibilities and oversight are now split amongst several positions within the town administration rather than as the focus of one director. This position would combine several of these responsibilities under one director,” she adds.

Administration requested the creation of the new position to help direct leadership guidance in many of the Town’s concerns including in the areas of policing, community enforcement, and emergency management.

“These concerns include dealing with the increased time and management town staff and administration are spending on social issues of homeless, mental health and addiction issues,” says Manzer.

“This position is funded by the Town and thus would have responsibilities within the town but as with other existing programs, the director would be part of regional plans that make sense.”

Once hired, the new director will report directly to the chief administrative officer. The position will remove direct reports from other directors’ desks and will help enhance oversight and planning in protective services.

“The intention is to have a working director meaning part of the time is boots on the ground as a senior officer,” says Manzer.

“This director is expected to provide enhanced CPO services for the community, increasing the safety for the public and the CPO program staff, improved emergency preparedness and response program and a safe community policing and emergency response program.”

Director’s direct reports will include the fire chief/manager of emergency management, community peace officer(s), bylaw and RCMP administrative staff. The director will also work with the RCMP community resource officer and Sagitawa mobile outreach unit once it becomes operational. Manzer says this director would be the deputy director of emergency management.

Manzer says administration will be soon developing a job description for the position. The search for the director will start before the end of the year.