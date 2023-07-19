Peace River council allots money to 2 organizations

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River town council decided to allocate money through its Grants to Organizations fund at its meeting on July 10.

The Grants to Organizations Program has existed in Peace River for many years, allocating money to help organizations provide functions to the community’s residents.

“The Grants to Organizations program exists to encourage and otherwise help organizations with events that they might not otherwise be able to host,” says Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“These events are welcomed both by residents and visitors as things to do in Peace River,” she adds.

Manzer says town council recognizes the valuable contributions made by community organizations and volunteer groups to the community and quality of life its residents.

“This program is one way that council can help some of the groups with their programs and events,” she says.

“The funding is available in two categories: Community Development, where the application would assist with hosting a significant event within or near the Town, and Recreation/Sport Development, where the application would enhance initiatives that support healthy living.”

Manzer says this year’s budget allocates $35,000 to the Grants to Organizations Program. Two organizations were approved for funding July 10, including the Underground Music Society and Peace River Art Society.

Council awarded $700 to the Underground Music Society for an event they’re hosting this fall.

“Council also felt that this one-time boost to their funding could help the society’s future success,” says Manzer. “This was their full asking amount.”

Council also awarded the Peace River Art Society $7,500 to help with a gala event they are hosting in October that will bring attention to the artists that are part of the Art Hub.

“The location of the Art Society’s Art Hub has added vitality to Peace River’s downtown and is making use of a building that was not occupied for several years,” she says.

“The club provides a location where artists can work, sell, and sometimes also teach others and is another aspect of how the Hub is drawing people to downtown Peace River. The Legion’s new patio and the Brewery move to the same street as the Art Hub are all creating a positive vibe for the street.”