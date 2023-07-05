Peace River council considers grant requests

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River town council had presentations from three local organizations looking to obtain grant money through its Grants to Organizations funds at its regular council meeting June 26.

“The Grants to Organizations Program has been in existence for several years, which several changes to Policy P-12-49-C which governs the program over the years as well,” says Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Town councils have and do recognize the valuable contributions made by community organizations and volunteer groups to our community and quality of life for our residents. This program is one way, that council can help some of the groups with their programs and events.”

This year, assistance is being requested by Underground Music Society, Peace River Pride Society, and Peace River Art Club. Manzer says this year’s budget allocates $35,000 to the Grants to Organizations Program.

“There are three intake dates, March 15, June 15, and Sept. 15,” explains Manzer.

“The funding is available in two categories: Community Development, where the application would assist with hosting a significant event within or near the town, and Recreation/Sport Development, where the application would enhance initiatives that support healthy living.”

Any interested organizations can find information and application forms regarding the program on the peaceriver.ca website under the Community Tab and Municipal Grants. Manzer explains their policy indicates that funds will be allocated annually as part of budget process.

Underground Music Society applied for the grant to help keep admission affordable to those attending their venue. They are also looking for additional funding to offer accessible and high-quality music experiences to the community.

Peace River Pride Society applied for funds to help them pay for their quarterly Pride Pool Party. Their application states they are looking to provide a safe, welcoming opportunity for LGBTQ+ persons to connect socially and exercise in a non-discriminatory environment.

Peace River Art Club applied for the funds to hold an art gala to promote the Art Hub.

“The council had presentations from the Underground Music Society and the Peace River Art Club and will be reviewing the three applications and making decisions on amounts and recipients of the June 15 intake applications,” Manzer says.

“Prior to this meeting, the council had a presentation from the Peace River Boating Association for the June 15 intake. Then administration reviewed the application which came forward for council’s review and decision at the June 16 meeting. The group received $5,000 to help with the Peace River Gold Cup Jet Boat Race (July 28 -30) and the maintenance of the boat launches.”