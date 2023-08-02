Peace River council defeats grant request from Pride Society

Emily Plihal

Town of Peace River council re-evaluated an application from the Peace River Pride Society for Grants to Organizations, unanimously defeating all motions presented.

The Town has received four applications for the Council Grants to Organization program for the June 15 deadline. This year’s budget for the grant totals $35,000, funds that council expect to be divvied between organizations in the community.

“Councillors brought forward a total of four motions on the Pride Society’s request for $1,000 from the Grants to Organizations Policy, however; all were defeated,” says Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Council will continue to consider future requests from the Pride Society under the Grants to Organizations Policy.”

The Grants to Organization Policy outlines the community grant program, providing two categories for applicants including Community Development and Recreation/Sport Development.

“Council has supported the Pride Society’s activities such as the Pride Walk,” Says Manzer. “Some of the points brought forward in the council discussion on this request to financially support four free Pride Society Swim Events included the event being only for Pride members and cost to members of the events.”

Two representatives of Peace River administration reviewed the Peace River Pride Society submission, resulting in a score of a total of 41.

“Peace River values inclusiveness and continues to support activities and events that support the interests of our diverse population with walks, events in the parks and recreation centers,” she says.

Council reviewed and awarded grant funding to Peace River Boating Association, Peace River Art Club, and Underground Music Society earlier this month.