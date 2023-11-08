Peace River Festival of Trees has new venue

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A little Christmas cheer is set to arrive in Peace River later this month with a Festival of Trees sure to please the whole family.

Peace River Library’s director Channing MacDonald says there is a series of events for everyone to enjoy.

“All events are being held at the Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery,” says MacDonald.

“We are hopeful that this will turn into an annual event at the library,” she adds.

“The event was held annually by the Women’s Shelter prior to the pandemic, but the women’s shelter had chosen to discontinue the event after 2019,” she explains.

“The events are being changed to reflect the new, smaller venue, but the holiday cheer and the trees will certainly be back.”

MacDonald is hoping between 15-20 trees will be donated to the silent auction. She says plenty of people have been reaching out with non-tree items to donate to the festival, too.

“There’s an event for just about everyone, so if people are looking for some holiday joy and camaraderie, Festival of Trees offers great opportunities,” says MacDonald.

“The fundraiser is for the Peace River Municipal Library and will help us provide our many services and programs, including children’s programming, cultural activities, book, DVD, and board game loaning, and so much more.”

MacDonald says the event is a new addition to the library. Organizers have been re-imagining the main event for a smaller venue, switching from a gala to a more intimate tasting event. She thinks the event will be a great night out for couples and friends.

“I think people look forward to the holiday season as a time to gather and appreciate friends, family, and neighbours and the Festival of Trees offers ample opportunity for those gatherings, both formal and informal,” she says.

“Whether it’s enjoying a night out with our new tasting event or a group of young parents taking their kids to see the trees together, the décor and trees create an environment that enhances that feeling of warmth and connection,” she adds.

Peace River Library are working with local food artisans Amy Soudek (More with Amy Soudek) and Tara Harabruk (Catering with Tara) to offer tastings of locally sourced appetizers. These will all be featured during the Taste ‘n Trees. They are also working with Barrel Wine ‘n Spirits to offer a selection of wine and beer.

MacDonald says in addition to the food and drinks, music, ambiance, and a visit from Santa are all on the agenda.

“Most of the events throughout the week are free and open to the public,” she explains.

“The Taste ‘n Trees event is the only ticketed event, and tickets are limited.”

Tickets for the Taste ‘n Trees are $75 each and can be purchased at the Peace River Municipal Library. If individuals are unable to purchase in person, MacDonald says they can call the library and pay for their tickets via etransfer.

“The Friends of the Peace River Municipal Library Society have been offering support with some of the start-up costs for this event, and the library board has been helpful spreading the word and providing guidance,” says MacDonald.

“We are thrilled to revive and host the Festival of Trees at the library. We are doing things differently than they have been done in the past and we know that there will be people who miss the gala, and the wonderful way things were done by the Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter and the team at the Belle Petroleum Centre.”

MacDonald says organizers are excited to host the new events, to bring back the trees to the community, and make new memories together.

“The trees will be available for viewing during library open hours from Nov. 22-25 and we hope everyone who wishes to gets a chance to see the wonderful creativity and generosity of our community.”