Peace River gearing up for inaugural River Days

Emily Plihal

Town of Peace River and region residents are gearing up for the new Rotaract River Days Festival July 5-7.

The theme for the festival this year utilizes the taglines Let’s Paint the Town Plaid and Mad for Plaid.

Organizer Rylee Armstrong says the weekend is already attracting a lot of attention and generating a ton of excitement.

“We think it is important to have something that we can claim for our own, and we also wanted to accompany the Peace River Jet Boat Association and the jet boat races,” says Armstrong.

“Supporting their endeavour generates economic development and tourism which is beneficial to local businesses.”

The three-day event features a number of popular children and adult activities that will help to provide entertainment for the whole family.

Friday will feature the Jet Boat Show and Shine, Patio Brews and Good Eats, Art Hub Exhibit with Vendors, the Darren Gach Karaoke Contest, Peace Primates Arm Wresting, Axe Throwing, Live Music and much more.

“The town is looking forward to Plaid Days and the many activities that Rotaract has organized,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“It’s a chance for the community to celebrate our river location and its jet boat races as well as have fun at the various events either as participants or spectators,” she adds.

Saturday will offer some more family fun activities on the riverfront. Jet Boat Races, live music, Bubble Bonanza, Mining for Money, face painting and balloon art, laser tag, bouncy castles will all be on the forefront of activities. Mann’s Landing Market and beer gardens will also be available for the adults.

“This event (Friday evening) is focusing on adult fun although children will be permitted,” explains Armstrong.

“Saturday is more family-focused and will have something interesting for everyone. The jet boats will be ripping on the river and the music will be bumpin’ in the park.”

Armstrong says Sunday there will be a flapjack breakfast, Hot Rod Show ‘n Shine, Super Heroes and Princess Picnic and Sing-a-Long.

Donations from three local municipalities (Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County and County of Northern Lights) have helped to cover the expense of insurance, security, mainstage rental, bouncy castles, and other things.

“We hope that Peace River will be a mass of plaid, and everyone can come downtown and enjoy the first Plaid Days,” says Manzer.

For more information, or to sign up to be a volunteer for this community event, please check out the Peace River Rotaract website at www.peacerotaract.com.