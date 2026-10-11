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Peace River reports fewer calls in 2026

by | Oct 11, 2026 | News

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(Peace River) – Peace River Fire Department and the County of Northern Lights Fire Services are teaming up to recognize Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

Peace River and Northern Lights fire departments encourage residents to actively support the Fire Prevention Week theme Charge into Fire Safety – Safe Charging is a Superpower.

“This year’s theme focuses on the simple steps people can take to recharge safely,” Peace River fire chief Tim Harris says.

“Safe charging means making smart choices every time you plug in.”

Many devices that people use every day – phones, tablets, laptop computers, tools, toys e-bikes and scooters – run on rechargeable lithium batteries, which store a lot of energy in a small space.

“If they are damaged or charged the wrong way, they can overheat, start a fire or even explode,” Harris says.

“The way you charge your lithium battery devices can make a difference in helping prevent home fires.

“It comes down to using simple habits each time you plug in.”

Use the cord and the charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices on a table, desk or other hard flat surface. Do not charge them on beds, couches or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

Use your device when it is fully charged and do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters and tools outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread.

When on a jet or airplane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a jet or airplane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.

“Peace River and County of Northern Lights fire departments encourage everyone to be aware of their devices, follow these tips and support this year’s theme,” Harris says.

Peace River Fire Department reports a decrease in the number of calls in 2026 with 267 as of Sept. 18, down from 319 at the same point in 2025.

Calls in 2026 include 101 alarms calls, 59 medical responses, 28 motor vehicle collisions, 21 structure fires, 15 technical rescues, 12 hazardous material calls, 11 wildland and other outdoor calls, 10 motor vehicle calls and 10 miscellaneous calls.

“Generally, call volumes have been down slightly over last year, mainly due to the wet spring and summer that we had this year which led to a decline in wildland and grass fires,” Harris says.

Included in the call numbers are mutual-aid responses for fires, motor vehicle collisions, and other incidents int he County of Northern Lights and Northern Sunrise County, he notes.

Calls for home alarms are a concern.

“The calls for alarms is partly due to the increasing number of monitored residential smoke alarms being installed,” Harris says.

“I remind residents to keep their contact information up to date with their monitoring companies so that false alarms, from cooking to showers, can be cancelled before a response is required.”

Northern Lights fire department has reports lower volume of calls in 2026 with 60 as of Sept. 18, down from 73 for the same period.

Wet weather also reduced wildland fires in Northern Lights.

Calls in 2026 include 20 structure fires, 19 medical responses, eight motor vehicle collisions, three wildland and other outdoor fires, three vehicle fires, two technical rescues, two miscellaneous fires and one response for hazardous materials.

Figures include mutual-aid calls to Peace River, the M.D. of Peace and Northern |Sunrise County.

Combined, Peace River and Northern Lights fire departments have 48 total members based in two halls in Peace River, and the Weberville Fire Hall in Northern Lights.

“We are always looking for new recruits to assist the fire departments to serve the communities’ needs,” Harris says.

Anyone interested in applying or wanting more information may contact the Peace River Fire Department at (780) 624-2993.

The minimum age is 18.

Both fire departments also have a junior firefighter program for youth ages 16-17 years.

For more information on fire prevention programs and activities in Peace River and Northern Lights, visit the websites at peaceriver.ca or countyofnorthernlights.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/peaceriverab or facebook.com/countyofnorthernlights.

For general information about Fire Prevention Week and lithium-ion battery safety, visit fpw.org.

For fire safety fun for children, visit sparky.org.

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