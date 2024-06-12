Peace River Rotaract gearing up for 1st River Days

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A new festival is set to make its debut in the Town of Peace River July 5-7, and organizers are urging people from around the region to experience the first ever Rotaract River Days.

Peace River Rotaract has chosen Plaid to be the theme at its first festival, and organizer Rylee Armstrong says they are using the taglines ‘Let’s Paint the Town Plaid’ and ‘Mad for Plaid’ in their advertisements.

“Our club consists of young adults who seek fun things to do within the community,” explains Armstrong as to why the festival came to fruition.

“We discussed years past, when Peacefest was a community event that encompassed locals, visitors, businesses and non-profit organizations. Our team remembers it as a super fun, inexpensive weekend for everyone. We want to capture the essence of small-town entertainment that is free to affordable.”

The July 5-7 weekend events will be held mainly at Riverfront Park, with Friday’s events being held at 101 St. and 101 Ave.

River Days will feature a number of exciting events for the whole family, including the Darren Gach Karaoke contest, arm wrestling, axe throwing, live music, art, vendors, face painting, laser tag, beer gardens, both a jet boat and hot rod show and shine, and so much more.

“This event (Friday evening) is focusing on adult fun although children will be permitted,” explains Armstrong.

“Saturday is more family-focused and will have something interesting for everyone. The jet boats will be ripping on the river and the music will be bumpin’ in the park,” she adds.

Armstrong says Sunday there will be a flapjack breakfast, Automotive Show ‘n Shine, Super Heros and Princess Picnic and Sing-A-Long.

“Our team considered other communities and what they are known for: Falher is known for Honey Fest and Grimshaw has Harvest Moon Festival,” says Armstrong.

“We think it is important to have something that we can claim for our own, and we also wanted to accompany the Peace River Jet Boat Association and the jet boat races. Supporting their endeavour generates economic development and tourism which is beneficial to local businesses.”

Armstrong says they have joined forces with Peace River Chamber, the Economic Development Committee, and other non-profit organizations to help share the workload, promotions and excitement about the event.

“We do require a number of volunteers to help us facilitate the weekend,” she says. “Directing traffic, setting up, first aid, and cleaning up after each evening will require some manpower. If anyone is interested in getting involved, they can register on our website which has a link to a Getting Involved form.”

Armstrong says the group is still looking for buskers to provide some entertainment at the park on Saturday and Sunday. Donations from three local municipalities (Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County and County of Northern Lights) have helped to cover the expense of insurance, security, mainstage rental, bouncy castles, and other things.

“There has been some outstanding interest in the event so far and we do anticipate the event to grow and develop into something we can all be proud of,” she says.

“Our aim was to host an event that wasn’t reliant on local businesses to fund but gives them an opportunity to get involved through gift-in-kind if they so choose. We are always so grateful to the corporations in Peace River who have offered to assist in our endeavours.”

For more information or to volunteer, please check out the Peace River Rotaract website at www.peacerotaract. com