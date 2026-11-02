Peace River salon owner turns longtime dream into downtown business

Krista Ollenberger, owner of Blame It All On My Roots.

A new downtown hair studio is offering clients more than a cut or colour!

The owner is aiming to create a welcoming experience while helping other independent beauty and wellness professionals build businesses of their own.

Blame It All on My Roots Hair Studio celebrated its grand opening Oct. 1 at 10026–100 St. on Main Street in Peace River. Owner Krista Ollenberger says the opening marked the end of months of planning, renovations, long days and late nights spent turning her vision into a finished space.

Ollenberger says she had long been drawn to the beauty industry because it combines creativity with the chance to help people feel confident.

“Being a hairstylist is about so much more than just doing hair,” Ollenberger says.

“It’s about the relationships you build, the confidence you give others, and the opportunity to turn something you love into a career.”

Opening a salon had been a dream, but Ollenberger says she wanted the business to be more than another place to get a haircut. Her goal was to create a setting where people could feel welcome, relax and enjoy time for themselves. The studio’s motto is “More than hair. It’s an experience.”

Ollenberger designed the studio herself. She says she paired modern luxury with warm, cozy textures to distinguish the space from a traditional salon. When visitors ask who designed it, she is proud to answer she did.

The studio offers haircuts, colouring, highlights, blonding, lived-in colour and customized hair transformations. It also houses other independent professionals, including hairstylists and a massage therapist.

Ollenberger says that broader model reflects what she values about the industry: women supporting, inspiring and uplifting one another while pursuing their own goals. Building the studio gave her a way to pair the client experience she envisioned with practical opportunities for fellow professionals.

Creating room for those operators was part of the original plan. Ollenberger says she wanted independent professionals to have a place where they could follow their passions, be their own bosses and grow under one roof. She described the salon as both her business and a home for a wider group of entrepreneurs.

The project also taught her how much can be accomplished with determination and the right support, Ollenberger says. Business ownership brought difficult decisions and repeatedly pushed her outside her comfort zone, but it also showed her she was capable of more than she had expected.

Her family played a major role in making the opening possible, she says, contributing many hours to renovations and encouraging her throughout the process. Ollenberger says their belief in her helped sustain the project through its most demanding stages and made seeing the completed studio especially meaningful.

Community support has also come through appointments, shared social media posts, practical help and words of encouragement, Ollen- berger says. She adds none of those gestures has gone unnoticed.

Looking ahead, Ollenberger hopes to make Blame It All On My Roots a business the community knows and loves. She wants to continue welcoming new clients, strengthening existing relationships and giving people an experience that makes them want to return.

She also hopes to watch the independent businesses within the studio expand as the space evolves.

Years from now, Ollenberger says, she wants to be proud not only of the company she built, but also of the people, relationships and memories that became part of it.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News