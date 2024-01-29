Peace River schedules Trade Show April 12-13

The annual Peace River Spring Trade Show is scheduled for April 12-13, hosted by the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce. Above, the Peace River Art Club showcased and promoted its programs at the 2023 trade show. Left-right, are members Trisha Aboa and Rhonda Warner.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans are underway for the popular annual Peace River Spring Trade Show set for April 12-13 at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the event a few weeks earlier than last years when the show was held May 5-6.

The show will spotlight a variety of businesses including home-based, non-profit organizations, municipalities, financial services, realty, farm equipment, vehicles, travel trailers and various other exhibitors.

“We have had great success hosting this event in mid-April in previous years, so we are planning on continuing to host the trade show during that time frame,” chamber executive director Ramona Thoma says.

That was even considered after last year’s show.

“What we heard from exhibitors was they would like to go back to April,” Thoma says.

Plenty of space is available for exhibitors.

“We have 86 main floor booths available, as well as the lobby of the Baytex is available for home-based businesses and the farmers’ market,” Thoma says.

Last year’s show featured 89 exhibitors, 13 vendors in the farmers’ market and eight outdoors exhibitors.

Registration forms and information are available on the chamber website.

About 2,000 people attended the show last year.

Organizers blame wildfires and smoke that hit local areas the day before the trade show started and spread throughout the region.

A theme for the event is still being decided.

Last year’s theme was “Shop Local”.

Before the trade show, the chamber is busy preparing for the annual Davis Awards on Feb. 3 at Misery Mountain Ski Hill.

The awards honour businesses for exemplary service and contributions to the community.

“We are excited about for the opportunity to celebrate local businesses,” Thoma says.

Tickets are still available for $95 a ticket or $950 for a table of 10.