Declining enrolment at Nampa Public School could mean lower provincial funding for Peace River School Division.

At its regular board meeting Oct. 22, the board learned about the funding impact, says a news release.

Nampa is one of three small rural schools in PRSD with declining enrolment on Sept. 30, Supt. Jeff Thompson says.

Nampa has 39 students in the school from kindergarten to Grade 6.

That places the school at risk of moving to a lower funding threshold within the provincial Rural Small Schools Grant block-funding formula.

Nampa could receive reduced revenue of $244,232, Thompson says, down from a grant of $501,682 budgeted for the 2026-27 school year.

Sept. 30 in the date for final official enrolment figures to determine provincial funding.

At a special meeting Nov. 2, the board discussed the declining enrolment and financial impacts.

The board passed a motion to direct administration to draft a community engagement plan, starting with the Nampa school.

Sessions will focus on working with communities to draft creative financially-viable ideas and strategies that support the Division’s small rural schools, outside of enrolment.

Trustees want to speak with school communities about declining and low enrolment in a timely way.

PRSD also reports overall enrolment declined by 4.3 per cent since June 2026.

Secretary-treasurer Rhonda Freeman provided details about the cost to operate the PRSD’s rural small schools compared the Alberta Education and Childcare Grant received under the current Rural Small Schools Grant.

Trustees further discussed the financial sustainability of current enrolment levels in PRSD.

Richard Froese