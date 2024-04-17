Peace River School Division applauds decision to add more space to Red Earth School

Red Earth Creek School building will be replaced in the coming years.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More space has been approved for Peace River School Division to construct a new replacement building for Red Earth Creek School.

After months of advocating on behalf of the school community, PRSD is excited that extra space has been approved by Alberta Education, states a PRSD news release dated March 28.

Additional space includes two permanent classrooms, avoiding the need for planned modular classrooms, additional space for Career and Technology Studies (CTS) space, increasing the total instructional space to 200 square metres from 142 and one additional storage space.

Board chair Crystal Owens says the community and PRSD are delighted about the news and eager to see the project proceed.

“We are celebrating with the students, staff, Division and community on this huge success,” Owens says.

“Red Earth Creek School students have not had an adequate school building for some time.

“The new school building will be a source of pride for the students, staff and community for years to come.”

She says the Division’s request for 200 square metres of CTS space was truly a necessity for students.

“This amount of space is required to provide quality CTS programming in a space that prioritizes student safety,” Owens says.

Funding for construction was approved in early March.

The new building will provide opportunities for students to take part in a variety of CTS programming, just as students in larger centres do, she says.

Government approval for the additional space is conditional on an agreement between PRSD and Alberta Education for $250,000 in funding for the project.

The funding agreement reflects a $150,000 donation from the M.D. of Opportunity for the school project and an additional $100,000 from the PRSD.

Owens appreciates partners in the project.

“We are so grateful to the M.D. of Opportunity for its commitment to education in Red Earth Creek,” Owens says.

“Without their advocacy and financial support, we would not have been successful in our request for additional space.”

PRSD also values support from local MLAs.

“We are also grateful to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair for understanding our students in small rural schools are just as important as students in larger cities,” Owens says.

She also appreciates support from Peace River MLA Dan Williams and Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen for the efforts and time to advocate for the project.