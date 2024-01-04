Peace River School Division board censures trustee Dion

A Peace River School Division trustee has been censured by the board of trustees.

At a special meeting Dec. 21 to hold a trustee code of conduct hearing, the board decided to censure Ward 4 trustee Moise Dion until at least Sept. 1, 2024, says a PRSD news release.

In closed session, the board reviewed the investigation report findings from a third-party independent investigator.

After returning to the open meeting, the board agreed to accept the findings in the report for Dion, trustee for Peace River, Rural Peace River, Shaftsbury and Grim- shaw.

As a result of the hearing in accordance with Policy 4 – Appendix: Trustee Code of Conduct Sanctions, the board chose to censure Dion upon the following conditions.

-Dion is allowed to attend board meetings only virtually until the censure is purged.

-The board chair will recognize Dion and all questions are directed only to the board chair regarding any matter before the board.

-Dion is not permitted to attend any public functions until the censure is purged or at the discretion of the board chair.

-Dion is not permitted to attend any school events until the censure is purged.

-Dion is removed from all committees until the censure is purged.

-Dion’s e-mail is blocked except to the board chair, other trustees and the school division superintendent in accordance with board policy.

-Dion shall participate in mediation and/or training and cause for a positive report to be issued to the attention of the board chair to be shared with trustees regarding the mediation process.

-Dion will take training related to governance matters.

After the hearing, the board moved that board chair Crystal Owens be authorized to issue written reasons for the censure on behalf of the board to Dion.