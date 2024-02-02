Peace River School Division meeting MLA over new Red Earth School

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School will take another step to plead the provincial government to provide more design funding for more space for a new building to replace Red Earth Creek School.

At its regular meeting Jan. 18, the board discussed the next steps to lobby the government, says a PRSD news release dated Jan. 22.

Trustees will attend a meeting in Red Earth Creek in early February to speak with Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair, who serves that area, and representatives from the M.D. of Opportunity.

The goal of the meeting is to provide trustees with an opportunity to further advocate for a right-sized school the growing community.

“It’s our duty to get in there an advocate – that’s our job,” Red Earth Creek – Nampa – Peace River trustee Marie Dyck says.

Currently the K-12 school has an enrolment of 106 students and has grown rapidly in recent years.

Supt. Adam Murray is concerned that the size of the building the government proposes is not adequate.

“The design funding includes only seven homerooms and forces the school to use other spaces like the kitchen or possibly CTS (Career and Technology Studies) space as a classroom,” Murray says.

“We are going to accept something that isn’t going to work.”

Murray notes the proposed space in teh school doesn’t include adequate space for storage or a staff room.