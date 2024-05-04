Peace River School Division nominates Toews for Edwin Parr Award

Ethan Toews

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Grimshaw Public School teacher Ethan Toews has been nominated for a provincial award for a first-year teacher.

Peace River School Division selected Toews as the Division’s nominee for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award, presented annually by the Alberta School Board Association, states a PRSD news release April 19.

Toews is a worthy nominee for the award, Deputy Supt. Jeff Thompson says.

“Mr. Toews is an excellent teacher. He is going to make a difference in the lives of many students over the course of his career.”

Nominated by Grimhaw school principal Jessica Shaw, Toews is described as a valued teacher in the K-12 school of 500 students.

He has excellent classroom management skills and addressed individual student needs and abilities in his classroom of 24 students, she says.

“Mr. Toews is dedicated to both his students and to the larger school community,” Shaw says.

“Mr. Toews acts with integrity and fairness.

“He understands that fairness is not always equal, but what each child needs.”

Shaw says he also values all students.

“Mr. Toews respects cultural diversity and promotes intercultural understanding,” Shaw says.

“Mr. Toews works with the school team and students’ families to ensure student needs are being met.”

He understands the complexities that some students face inside and outside the classroom, Shaw notes.

She further says Toews has a calm, supportive and approachable demeanour, which allows students to feel comfortable asking for help with both academic and social struggles.

Shaw provides an example when a student expressed frustration over assigned work, feeling too difficult to complete.

“You need something harder than last week, but easier than this week,” Toews responded to the student.

Through that, Toews acknowledged the student’s feelings while also providing encouragement by mentioning the previous week’s success, Shaw notes.

His demeanour also allows him to connect with students outside instructional time,

He can often be seen participating in active supervision while playing alongside students.

The award winner for the northwest ASBA Zone 1 will be announced at the Zone 1 annual general meeting in the fall.