Peace River School Division passes deficit budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division has approved an operating budget for 2023-24 with a deficit.

At its regular board meeting May 18, the board of trustees discussed the budget, says a PRSD news release dated May 23.

PRSD is projecting a deficit of $847,350 for the 2023-24 school year.

The budgeted deficit will bring the PRSD operating reserve in line with limits allowed by Alberta Education.

Secretary-treasurer Rhonda Freeman presented the preliminary budget that was set to reflect the school division’s education plan.

Freeman says the budget provides more funding to increase teaching and support staff in schools, maintain programming supports and mental health supports.

The board also approved the third year component of the education plan.

Supt. Adam Murray reviewed the third year of the plan.

The 2023-24 school year will be the third and final year of the first education plan under the new assurance model.

Goals remain the same as the previous year.

PRSD is committed to its goals that all students are literate, numerate and successful through inclusionary practices.

Keeping the goals of the plan will help determine the success of strategies used to meet the goals of the education plan and to assist in planning for the next education plan.

PRSD board approved the revised third year of the plan.

The plan can be accessed on the PRSD website homepage under Areas to Explore.