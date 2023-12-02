Peace River School Division reports improved literacy,numeracy skills

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division reports improvement in literacy and numeracy skills.

The school division’s collaborative culture is making a difference, Supt. Adam Murray states in a post on the PRSD website on Nov. 20.

“This year, in the areas of literacy and numeracy, we have seen overall growth in student achievement as measured by our local assessments, Provincial Achievement Tests and diplomas, and most importantly, end-of-year report cards,” Murray says.

Collaborative response requires the use of formative assessment to gauge where a student has strengths and what gaps need to be improved in understanding when assessing learning outcomes from the Alberta program of studies.

Teachers use a variety of assessment tools to ensure students continually grow in the important area of literacy and numeracy skills.

This information can be used to provide to provide targeted lessons and useful tools to help the student learn important skills, Murray says.

Assessments are done at the start of the school year and later in the year to assess progress.

Through those assessments, the PRSD has been able to address its student learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing positive results,” Murray says.

“Since the pandemic, the government has funded learning loss initiatives.”

Positive results are paying off.

“Currently, the PRSD receives the least amount of this type of funding compared to other school divisions in our zone because of how successful our students are,” Murray says.

“Our achievement results indicate we are turning the corner and we can really start to appreciate the impact that formative assessment and the collaborative response culture provides to our students.”

He welcomes further support from parents.

“In the last four years, our data has shown us that missing school school has a detrimental effect on students’ learning,” Murray says.

“We have tracked achievement results of students who attend school regularly.

“Many days last year we had over 1,000 students away from school due to illness and other explained absences.

“In 2022-23, we had just 45.2 per cent of students attend 90 per cent of the time.”

PRSD wanst that figure to improve.

“We want to grow that number this year,” Murray says.

“In order to do that, we need students and families to work with us to improve our student attendance rates.”

More information on local assessments and the school division’s three-year education plan are available on the website www.prsd.ab.ca.