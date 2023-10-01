Peace River School Division trustees launch investigation

Peace River School Division board of trustees has launched legal steps to study the board election process at a recent meeting.

At a special board meeting Sept. 19, chair Crystal Owens began discussion by putting forward a motion for the board to discuss and consider, says a PRSD news release Sept. 19.

During discussion, trustee Moise Dion agreed to make the motion presented by Owens, authorizing her to oversee the review of queries made by Dion and trustee Marie Dyck regarding the board election process that took place during a special board meeting Aug. 28.

The motion indicated that Owens could:

-Instruct legal counsel and consultants as deemed appropriate and necessary to fully review and consider this matter.

-Direct employees to act as a liaison and to seek information and assistance from central operations administration in responding to any information requests.

-Report back to the board of trustees regarding any actions that may come about because of this investigation.

Dion added he looks forward to having the issue settled in a systematic manner.

As this matter is now in the hands of PRSD’s legal team, no further comment will be made until the matter is resolved.