Peace River School Division updates schools policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River School Division has updated its policy on school and program vitality.

At its regular meeting Jan. 18, the board approved final reading on the updated policy.

The policy was updated to remain vague on issues such as total school populations and the cost to renovate or modernize school buildings in order to provide PRSD with as much opportunity as it needs to find solutions for its small schools and keep those schools open, says trustee Lori Leitch, a member of PRSD’s policy committee.

She presented a letter from the Worsley Central School Parent Council which stated comments on the draft policy.

Trustees discussed each area of concern in the letter and discussed how some of the suggested changes may impact PRSD schools.

“What they are doing is asking us to quantify things, but that’s probably the last thing they actually want us to do,” trustee David Rushton says.