Peace River takes time to remember November 17, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Peace River and area residents gathered with Legion members and Veterans, and their families, for a short Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph in front of the Provincial Building Nov. 11. Peace River Legion president Murray Nelson kept the outdoor ceremony short due to possible weather concerns. All photos courtesy of Photography by Lori. Veterans stand at attention while Elie Robinson speaks at the podium. Left-right are Murray Nelson, Wes Thomas, Art Millard, Sid Bradwell, Neil Whitmey, and Dave McIlroy. The Preuss family laid a wreath at the cenotaph. Left-right are great-grandmother Preuss with Quinn and Gavin William Preuss. Great-grandmother Preuss was married to Peacetime Veteran Ernest William Preuss, so one wreath is for him. Another was laid for great-grandma's father WWII and Peacetime Veteran Walter C. Slade. People attending the ceremony give their traditional salutes of respect at the cenotaph in front of the Peace River Provincial Building. The view at Peace River's Mount Pleasant Cemetery was beautiful. Rotaract decorated the cemetery in honour each of the veterans buried there. Each veteran had a flag, white cross with poppy at their grave. Poppies adorn the fence at Peace River Mount Pleasant Cemetery.