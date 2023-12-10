Peace River taking steps to protect investment

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

At its regular meeting Nov. 28, Northern Sunrise County council approved amendments to Policy 1.5 Community Halls Support to include requirements of insurance.

Council requested administration investigate whether community hall organizations within the county provided proof of insurance if they’ve chosen to arrange their own insurance independent of the County.

“As council provides annual funding to community halls, they want to ensure that there is proper insurance to protect their investments,” says Reeve Corinna Williams.

“This is so the County is confident that the annual funding provided to the community hall organizations is safeguarded as well as knowing that in the event of a disaster, the community hall organizations are protected should any damages occur.”

County administrators checked into the various community halls and noted they do provide proof of insurance to the County, but there was no formal requirement for them to provide it. Administration proposed an amendment to the policy to include the requirement for any community hall organization operating under the County to provide proof of commercial insurance, including replacement cost coverage for the hall and a $5 million liability coverage.

“(This is) to ensure that in the event of a disaster, these organizations will be able to rebuild their halls without having to request capital funding from the County,” says Williams, noting this to protect the hall, the County, and its ratepayers.

The County owns the Community Hall in Cadotte Lake. All other halls in the county are independent to the board that operate them.