Peavine, BLC renew fire service agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has renewed an agreement to provide fire protection services to Peavine Metis Settlement north of High Prairie.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council approved a new 10-year agreement with Peavine to Jan. 26, 2032.

“Our current fire service agreement with Peavine expired,” Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, told council.

“They don’t have a fire department.”

Big Lakes County Fire Services crews from the High Prairie fire hall and Grouard fire district are the first to respond to calls in Peavine under the agreement, Hawken says.

Peavine will pay for the service for each call according to rates from Alberta Transportation.

In the previous agreement, Peavine paid an annual fee of $5,000, Hawken says.

After the agreement is signed by both governments, Peavine will pay hourly rates of $630 for each ladder and pumper truck, light and medium rescue vehicle and $185 for each command vehicle that responds.

Hawken says the proposed agreement follows the similar principles Big Lakes signed with Kapawe’no First Nation in November 2021.

Administration has been informed that Peavine council supports the proposal agreement and plans to sign the document in the coming days.

“The intent of the agreement is to have a mutual understanding of how to operate on Peavine Metis Settlement if there ever is a fire incident,” Hawken says.

Peavine was one of the first to sign an fire agreement with Big Lakes.

“It’s a positive step to build better relations with our Metis settlement neighbours,” says Hawken.