Peavine Inn & Suites hosts Indigenous Day celebrations

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Peavine Inn & Suites was not about to let Indigenous Peoples Day June 21 go by without a celebration!
The hotel hosted several activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the hotel.
Rooms division manager Celine Brule says the hotel provided guests with free hotdogs, hamburgers, watermelon and beverages. A display highlighting homemade Aboriginal plush toys was also on site. A just-for-fun karaoke contest, jigging demonstration and music to dance by capped the enjoyable afternoon.
“There were free balloons and door prizes for kids and adults,” says Brule.
She estimates about 150-200 people attended.
The reason for hosting the celebration was obvious.
“We are a Metis-owned hotel so we decided to do it,” says Brule.
“And to support the community and supporting the Indigenous culture.”