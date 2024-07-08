Peavine Inn & Suites hosts Indigenous Day celebrations

Music was provided which prompted many to participate in a dance! Perhaps not the best dancing clothes but a short dance during work shortens a long working day!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peavine Inn & Suites was not about to let Indigenous Peoples Day June 21 go by without a celebration!

The hotel hosted several activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the hotel.

Rooms division manager Celine Brule says the hotel provided guests with free hotdogs, hamburgers, watermelon and beverages. A display highlighting homemade Aboriginal plush toys was also on site. A just-for-fun karaoke contest, jigging demonstration and music to dance by capped the enjoyable afternoon.

“There were free balloons and door prizes for kids and adults,” says Brule.

She estimates about 150-200 people attended.

The reason for hosting the celebration was obvious.

“We are a Metis-owned hotel so we decided to do it,” says Brule.

“And to support the community and supporting the Indigenous culture.”

Cassie Brule dressed for the occasion in her beautiful ribbon skirt.

Lanis Gauchier helped give away balloons and other items at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

A bright and sunny afternoon greeted guests in front of Peavine Inn & Suites for Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. The provided shade was a nice touch!

Peavine Inn & Suites finance manager Amanda Anderson acted as mistress of ceremonies.

Peavine Inn & Suites housekeeping employees Barb Vance, left, and Marvelene Thomas enjoy a laugh during festivities.

Almost ready! Peavine Inn & Suites maintenance employee Leif Thomason prepares hotdogs and hamburgers – all with a smile!