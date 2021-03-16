‘Pedal-to-the-metal’ budget: Rehn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn is optimistic about the provincial budget announced Feb. 25.



He says local communities and residents will benefit from funding in what he calls a “pedal-to-the-medal” budget.



“The budget as a whole this year is pedal-to-the- metal in regards to investing in the future of this province without having to subsequently risk the confidence and quality of life of Albertans with a tax raise in these trying times,” Rehn says in an e-mail response.



“People of Lesser Slave Lake can expect their share of quality of life and service enhancements in governmental function and economic growth through the $20.7 billion 2021 capital plan.”



Rehn commented on the budget as an independent MLA after he was expelled Jan. 15, 2021 from the United Conservative Party, which formed government after the provincial election in April 2019.



He says he supports “significant investment” of $1.2 billion into the Municipal Sustainability Initiative [MSI] program in 2021.



“The 2021 budget outlines an ambitious plan to invest in multiple ministerial jurisdictions with the lion’s share of this investment for 2021 going towards supporting municipalities,” Rehn says.



He notes the budget also has significant investments in road construction and maintenance, as well as sustaining the quality of health care provided in the province.



Mired in pandemic uncertainty, he says the funding is a good opportunity for communities across the constituency to acquire the funds they need for the projects constituents want.



He has not heard from any local groups bothered by the budget.



“However, as concerns arise, our doors and ears are both open to input and concerns,” Rehn says.



The MLA says the budget is a good plan to recover from the economic downturn that was deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“As a whole, this budget is reflective of the situation pervading the Canadian federation in that part of that bounce back will come from stimulus to get the economy fluid again as much as life slowly returning to normal from the depths of the pandemic,” Rehn says.



On the other side of the ledger, the deficit is another issue.



“This colossal deficit is an unfortunate reality of handling Alberta’s present situation,” Rehn says.