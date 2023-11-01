Pedestrian dies east of Slave Lake

A pedestrian is dead after being stuck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, Slave Lake RCMP report.

The accident occurred on Highway 2 near the Mitsue Creek Gravel Pit Road east of town.

Initial reports from RCMP first said the victim was cycling, but later corrected and reported to be on foot. The victim was reported deceased when emergency personnel responded.

Police have identified the victim, but did not release a name pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed around 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., after the RCMP collision analyst completed their investigation.