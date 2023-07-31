Peerless Trout First Nation to set up Teepee Village at Elks Pro Rodeo

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – When attending the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Aug. 1-2, be sure to check out the Peerless Trout First Nation Teepee Village.

The village is open from noon to 6 p.m. both days of the rodeo and will be located at the north end of the rodeo grounds. You can’t miss it! Just look for the teepees!

Indigenous food, storytelling from Elders and displays will be included at the village.

Peerless Trout First Nation will be distributing wristbands to members and residents (under 18) of Peerless Trout First Nation both days.

For more information, please contact Sheirra Noskiye at (780) 649-4375 or William Houle at (780) 649-5586.