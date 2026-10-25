Photographer turns creative passion into growing career

Dania Renee, owner of Dania Renae Photography. Photo courtesy of Dania Renee.

For Dania Renae, photography is about more than making pictures!

It is a way to capture emotion, preserve milestones and create images that families can carry with them for generations.

That belief has guided Dania Renae Photography Inc. since Renae established the business in 2013. Based in Peace River, she has spent the past 13 years refining her craft, developing a distinctive style and turning a creative passion into a full-time profession.

“Photography has always been about so much more than simply taking pictures for me,” Renae says.

“It’s about capturing emotion, telling stories and preserving moments that people can hold onto for a lifetime.”

She says creating an image that evokes happiness, nostalgia, confidence or love remains one of the most rewarding parts of the work.

Renae opened the business because she wanted the freedom to build something of her own while connecting with people during important chapters of their lives. The decision also offered a career that could challenge her, support her artistic ambitions and give her room to grow. What began as a dream eventually became her full-time career.

Her studio provides controlled lighting and professional portrait sessions throughout the year, while location work takes her across Alberta and beyond. Services include weddings, engagements, maternity and newborn sessions, family and couples portraits, graduation photography, boudoir, glamour, branding and professional headshots. She also offers sports portraits, school photography and creative editorial sessions.

Renae says clients often see only the finished photograph, not the preparation and experience behind it. Each final image draws on planning, technical knowledge, creative decisions and hours of work before and after a session. That process can include developing a concept, choosing equipment and lighting, guiding a subject through poses, selecting the strongest frames and carefully editing the result.

Running a creative business has taught Renae success is gradual and perseverance matters. A photographer must also manage marketing, client relationships, finances and the many other responsibilities that come with ownership.

She adds staying true to her own artistic vision has been equally important in an industry where comparison can be difficult to avoid.

“Building a successful business isn’t about competing with everyone around you,” she says.

“It’s about continually improving, believing in your work and creating something that is uniquely yours.”

Renae has earned accreditation through the Professional Photographers of Canada in Formal Wedding Photography and Family Portraiture. Her images have also appeared in international fashion and photography publications — accomplishments she says demonstrate that working from a smaller northern Alberta community does not have to restrict creative ambition.

She experiments with lighting, composition, posing and other creative techniques to produce images that are deliberate and visually striking.

Wedding photography remains especially meaningful to her because it allows her to record both the planned details and the genuine moments that unfold naturally on an important day. She is also drawn to fashion-inspired, editorial and creative portrait work.

Looking ahead, Renae hopes to expand further into luxury wedding, fashion and editorial photography, with opportunities to work on weddings and creative projects across Canada and internationally. Professional accreditation and publication have encouraged her to keep setting larger goals while continuing to evolve as an artist.

Her advice to aspiring photographers is to keep learning, creating and testing the boundaries of their comfort zones. Technical skills such as including camera operation, lighting and editing matter, she says, but so does the patience to develop an individual style without measuring every step against someone else’s career.

“Success takes time, patience, dedication and a willingness to make mistakes along the way,” Renae says.

“And above all, remember why you picked up a camera in the first place. Passion is what will keep you going through the challenges of running a business.”

Sara Driedger

South Peace News