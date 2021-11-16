Photos that make us ‘shudder’ November 16, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Photography skills by Grade 10 student Ally Shaw prove a simple visual statement can result by effectively employing shutter speed, digital design.Dara Mearon, a Grade 12 student in Art 20, creates contrast between control and spontaneity in her Remembrance Day Poster assignment.Shae Odegaard, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, uses the principles of simplicity and spontaneity to create an engaging Remembrance Day poster.Alna Dippenaar of Grade 10 uses a slow shutter speed and a tripod to capture colourful detail in her Metis Week photography assignment.Alna Dippenaar, Grade 10 Photography student, suggests “two’s company and three’s a spooky crowd” in her low light, slow shutter speed photography.Morgan Willier, a Grade 12 photography student, creates sparkling drama in her low light, slow shutter speed photography.Keegan Gauchier, a Grade 10 Photography student, along with his skull, would have us believe that slow shutter speed and minimal lighting is a laughing matter.Taylor Cunningham, a Grade 10 Photography student, uses a flashlight and slow shutter speed for a special not-so-friendly-fish effect.Misty Anderson, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, uses the colour scheme of the colour wheel as a backdrop for her intricate pen and ink drawing.Art and Photography students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School create art to mark special times on the calendar. Students continue to seriously create images about Remembrance Day and Metis Week, Nov. 15-21, teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Then on a lighter note, some photography students make us shudder with their images in learning about the shutter speed feature of their DSLR cameras,” Lund says. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Art students remember Nov. 11 in their projects Students pay respects Holy Family will try, try again Pioneers off to playoffs