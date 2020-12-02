Physician crisis is looming, mayor predicts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie is taking a more active role in health care by asking Alberta Health Services to fill vacancies with nurse practitioners.



Councillor Brian Gilroy asked the matter be placed on the agenda at council’s Nov. 24 meeting due to the dire need for doctors in High Prairie. Practitioners would be allowed to work at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.



In arguing for the motion, Gilroy said what council has done so far has not worked.



“We need to advocate on our own,” he said.



The Northern Alberta Elected Leaders were to meet Nov. 27 [three days after council’s meeting], to discuss the matter. It did not satisfy Gilroy.



“We’ve only received real action when we went to the minister of health,” he said.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed.



“This is time sensitive. Dr. Du Toit’s last day is Friday {Nov. 27]. This is affecting the High Prairie Medical Clinic.”



Council heard the Medical Clinic’s owner, Dr. Robin Laughlin, supports nurse practitioners.



“Dr. Du Toit is leaving in three days and a lot of people will be without a doctor in three days,” said Stenhouse.



Councillor Donna Deynaka agreed.



“I really think we need to advocate for someone,” she said. “We are facing a…crisis for our local citizens plus those in the outlying areas.”



Deynaka preferred the letter be sent to Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, and CEO of Alberta Health Services, Dr. Verna Yiu.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk recognized the problem.



“Everyone agrees we’re heading toward a physician crisis,” he said, adding if the Northern Alberta Elected leaders all signed a letter, it would carry more impact.



“Hopefully, we can get them to support this,” he added.



Gilroy agreed saying he was not against the elected leaders meeting.



“We need, as ourselves, to advocate for our town. We can advocate for both.



“We want that meeting, we need that meeting,” concluded Gilroy.



Only Councillor Arlen Quartly opposed the motion.