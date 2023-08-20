Physician joins High Prairie Wellness Clinic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another physician has started work in High Prairie.

Dr. Courage Itiekhao is practising at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic, says an Aug. 3 Alberta Health Services news release.

He joins a team of five other family medicine physicians serving the community.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair is delighted the region has another physician.

“I welcome Dr. Itiekhao to High Prairie,” Sinclair says.

“Family physicians are the cornerstone of medical care for rural Alberta.

“I know the people of High Prairie and the surrounding area will extend rural Alberta hospitality and help him feel a part of this warm and vibrant community.”

Another physician will better serve the region, adds Dr. Frank Akwa, associate zone medical director for AHS.

“He will help increase residents’ access to the care they need.”

Originally from Nigeria, Dr. Itiekhao completed his medical training in Nigeria and comes to High Prairie from Calgary with his wife.

He welcomes the opportunity to serve the High Prairie region.

“We are looking forward to having good community support in High Prairie; meeting new people and hoping the community welcomes us as one of their own,” Dr. Itiekhao says.

They enjoy travelling, watching movies and are expecting their first child.