PIC – 4th Annual Toy Drive wraps up

Red Apple in High Prairie concluded the fourth annual toy drive at the Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 5. A cheque for $1,578 was presented to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council. Standing in the front row, left-right are CRC board secretary Lois Dunn, store manager Kelsi Turcotte, and store staff Leann Kirby. Standing in the back, left-right, are High Prairie RCMP Const. Steven Huang, High Prairie RCMP Const. Benoit Barrette, High Prairie School Division bus driver Kevin Baker, store associates Joanne Corbiere, and store staff Roger Cardinal.