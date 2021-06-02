PIC – A little ‘EXTRA’ cash for Kinuso winners

A group of Kinuso area residents has cashed in a $250,000 prize! The group won the EXTRA top prize on subscription play. It was Clifford Hunt who received the phone call in late April. He was informed his LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA subscription had won $250,000. “I was surprised,” he says. “Everyone is really surprised.” Although no one in the group has any concrete plans for their $35,714 share of the win, Hunt says he has an inkling about what his share will be put toward. “I’ll probably use the money to finish some projects around the house,” he says. The group won the EXTRA prize on the April 28 draw by matching all seven of the EXTRA numbers – 1326767. Left-right are the lucky winners: Terry Dow, Robert Vanrootselaar, Clifford Hunt, Jean Sheldon, Sherida Labby, Leona Niawchuk and Katherine Hunt. All work at Swan River Gas Co-op.