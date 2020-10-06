PIC – An artist’s reward

For the last 16 years, South Peace News asked elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. In 2019, Ava Kachuk, then a Grade 6 student in Leanne Cox’s class at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School, was given the honour. She was was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. For her efforts, Kachuk received a framed print of this page and a gift certificate at a local restaurant on Oct. 1, courtesy of South Peace News.