High Prairie Sauce pitcher Ethan Lalonde lets one fly during a game against the Sylvan Lake Mariners Aug. 1. The Sauce continued their season with three games on the weekend: against the Mariners, the Barrhead Orioles and EABA Angels. Scores were not available at press time. According to Baseball Alberta’s website, the Sauce has a 6-7 record, good enough for second place in the Tier 3 18 and Under midget standings.