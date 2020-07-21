PIC – BLC extends appreciation

Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard, centre left, presented the High Prairie Fire Department with a special ax marking 75 years of service to the rural municipality July 14. “What you guys do on a day-to-day basis is phenomenal,” said Simard. “Keep up the good work.” Big Lakes Fire Services fire chief David Sturgeon, left, added, “The service we’re getting is exceptional.” Accepting the ax are High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, centre right, and Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk. “Thanks for all you do,” he told the High Prairie Fire Department. “It’s great for the town and good to see our fire department is going so strong.”