PIC – Books books, books!

High Prairie Elementary School Grade 2CL students show off new books. The books were purchased with dividends from HPE’s scholastic book fairs, totaling $2,800 and from a donation of $1,200 to HPE from our Alberta Teachers’ Association local. The books will be added to HPE’s library collection and to classroom book bins for all students to enjoy. Money was also spent on gift cards for a local business to give to each staff member to show their appreciation for their hard work this fall. In the front row, left-right, are Armaan Khan, Arianna Khan, Kobe Chalifoux, Brandt Quartly, and Megan Pfefferle. In the back row, left-right, are Amelia Kemp, Marshall Prince, Taylor Deynaka, Kylie Alook, and A.J. Mouallem.