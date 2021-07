Hamburgers were on the menu as Max Fuel Distributors in High Prairie hosted a customer appreciation barbecue July 9. Eating hamburgers, left-right, are Jacob Hesse, 10, Jonah Hesse, 7, and Jemma Hesse, 12, all of High Prairie. It was the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020 that businesses held a customer appreciation event.