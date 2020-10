The High Prairie and District Food Bank received a donation of more than $2,000 in groceries from Wholesale Market in High Prairie. Food bank assistant co-ordinator Brenda Sandford, left, accepts the donation from store manager Garnet Naylor on Sept. 18. The donation is about $2,400 in full retail value. “It’s part of our kick-off to transition to Wholesale Market from Super A Foods,” Naylor says. The store became Wholesale Market as the new temporary signs went up April 27.