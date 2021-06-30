PIC – Departing S/Sgt. Wright receives special gift

Before his departure for Olds, High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright [seated] was presented with a pair of moccasins June 22. The moccasins were a special gift from High Prairie resident Kelly Chalifoux, top left, in recognition of Wright’s efforts in taking part in Indigenous community engagement. Placing a moccasin on Wright’s foot is the maker of the moccasins, April Willier, owner of Fine Indian Products of Sucker Creek. Observing is Neal Fraser, District Advisor, NCO, Western Alberta District, RCMP.