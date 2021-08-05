PIC – Eagle lends helping hand

Eagle Well Servicing held a community barbecue at High Prairie’s MacIntyre Park July 27. The afternoon and early evening fun included music and bouncy castles for children. Hamburgers or hotdogs, plus a bag of chips and a drink sold for $5 with proceeds going to the High Prairie Elks. Everyone attending was asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society. Eagle staff dropped off the donations at the food bank July 29. Left-right are Eagle Clairmont office personnel co-ordinator Rae-Lyn Rasmussen, Lloydminster office personnel officer Brooke Boutillier, and food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont. Rasmussen says the company is new in the area and wants to be part of the community while Dumont says the food bank always appreciates the support it receives.