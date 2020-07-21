PIC – ‘Flying saucer’ cloud

Bryan Chartrand posted a photo on Facebook July 12 of a rare lenticular cloud north of High Prairie. Lenticular clouds form mostly in thetroposphere, typically in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction. They are often comparable in appearance to saucers. Nacreous clouds that form in the lower stratosphere sometimes have lenticular shapes. Because of their unique shape, many have been suggested as an explanation for unidentified flying objects. Because lenticular clouds generally do not form over low-lying or flat terrain, many people may have never seen one before and don’t know that they can exist. Lenticular clouds are indicative of extreme turbulence. – Wikipedia.