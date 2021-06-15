PIC – Friendly reminder

The Town of High Prairie posted an important message on its electronic sign June 9. Council urges everyone to get vaccinated for COVID as soon as possible. Vaccination rates are lowest in northern Alberta compared to the rest of Alberta. Locally, the Town advertised High Prairie and area has only a 32 per cent compliance effective June 11. “We need 70 per cent!” the sign says to progress to the next stage of “opening” in Alberta. To book your vaccination, call Alberta Health Services North Zone at [1-877] 335-0317.