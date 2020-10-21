PIC – ‘Hot’ demonstration

The High Prairie Fire Department hosted a special demonstration Oct. 7 to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10. The fire department showed the dangers of fire in the kitchen at a demonstration in the Freson Bros. parking lot. The event promoted the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”. Normally during Fire Prevention Week, the fire department hosts an open house and barbecue at the fire hall. However, that was not allowed in order to comply with health orders and restrictions in the current coronavirus pandemic. Above, Lieut. Michael Belyan demonstrates the affects of pouring water on a fire in a pot on a stove. “Put a lid on it and snuff out the fire,” firefighter Jennifer Anderson says. “Never add water to a fire and keep the pot on the stove.” Water only increases the flame and the danger.