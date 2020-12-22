PIC – How a Sucker Creek girl sees Christmas

Tanikah Belcourt

For the last 17 years, South Peace News has asked elementary school students from around the region to draw a poster depicting how they see Christmas. This year, Tanikah Belcourt, a Grade 6 student in Julia Sander’s class at Joussard School, was given the honour. Belcourt is the 10-year-old daughter of David and Becky Belcourt, of Sucker Creek. She was given minimum instructions before drawing her poster; content was entirely her choice. Her message is presents under the Christmas tree. For her efforts, Belcourt will receive a framed print of this page and a gift certificate at a local restaurant, courtesy of South Peace News