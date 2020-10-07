PIC – Important to remember

High Prairie Elementary School had many students wearing orange Sept. 30, to show respect to all the children who were taken away to residential schools and to those who never came home. The day is remembered as Orange Shirt Day and started by Phyllis Webstad when the orange shirt given to her by her grandmother was taken away in 1973 when she was six years old and never returned. Left to right are Phoenix Sutherland-Richards, Becca Cunningham, Marika Odegaard, Silas Baptist, Tyler Hamelin, Reese Boisson, Skylar Willier and teacher Melissa Isaac.