PIC – Lakeshore takes stand

On Feb. 24, the Lakeshore Regional Police Service Crime Prevention Unit and Victim Services Unit, distributed pink masks in support of Pink Shirt Day. This day is recognized annually worldwide as a day to stand against bullying. The masks were distributed to the communities of Sawridge, Swan River, Driftpile Cree Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation and Kapawe’no First Nation. Lakeshore says bullying is a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes, sporting events and the Internet. The masks are to symbolize that we, as a community, will not tolerate bullying anywhere. It is also important that victims of bullying know they are not alone and there is help and support available. Wearing these pink masks sends a strong message to them that others care. The Bullying Helpline is 1-888-456-2323.