PIC – Life membership for Blisses

The High Prairie and District Golf Club presented a life membership to Brian and Lillian Bliss on Aug. 19 during the annual George Bennett Senior Golf Championship Tournament. Left-right, are golf club manager Lee Hunt, Lillian Bliss and Brian Bliss. “They have been with the golf club since 1970 and we want to thank them for all their service and commitment,” Hunt says. “Brian is the patriarch and Lillian is the matriarch of the club.” The Blisses are humbled by the presentation. “We truly appreciate what the golf club has done for us,” Brian Bliss says. “We work all those years not looking for recognition, it’s such an honour.”