Upgraded traffic lights were installed in High Prairie at the intersection of Highway 2 and 50 Street on the west side of town on March 26. Although the lights are improved, the work did not include adjustments to the cameras to lengthen the time for green lights for motorists on 50 Street. The short green lights have been a problem for many years. Special cameras to improve flow were installed at the intersections Aug. 23, 2017. But it has caused more problems, concerns.