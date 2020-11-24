PIC – Meet the Blue Shirts!

In the photo are the High Prairie Elementary Grade 2R Blue Shirts. In the front row, left-right, are Azais Gray, Dantreil Badger-Carifelle, Chaz Noskiye, Kamrynn Duquette, Jace Pilkey, Eric Delorme, Meryl Mukuna, Mileena Kaminesky, and Blaiden Tiffin. In the back row, left-right, are Patty McKenzie, Natali Ahmad, Chloey MacRoberts, Benjamin Bain, Blake Ernst, Brooklyn Ouderkirk, Lucas Calhoon, A.J. Smith, Tiandra Laboucan, Shyne Carifelle, and teacher Rhona Ragan. Plains Midstream Canada has sponsored Rhona Ragan’s Grade 2 class as part of the Classroom Champions program. Plains sponsors local classrooms and teams a classroom up with a Canadian Olympian from Alberta who coaches the class via zoom chats on wellness, challenges, and setting goals.